Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $259,321. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 357.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

