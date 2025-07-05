Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,843,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,922,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,385,000 after buying an additional 321,366 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,915,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,914,000 after buying an additional 668,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,711,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,242,000 after buying an additional 1,120,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of UPST opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $634,658.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 311,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,624,391.32. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $59,214.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,090.37. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,917. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

