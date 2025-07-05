Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after buying an additional 900,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,681,000 after buying an additional 863,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,909,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after buying an additional 388,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.98 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.02.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.29.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

