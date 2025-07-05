Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 172.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 586.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $858.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $49.12.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

