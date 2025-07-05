Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after purchasing an additional 669,614 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after acquiring an additional 979,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $129.39.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

