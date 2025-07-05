Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2%

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.