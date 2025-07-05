Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of TPG by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of TPG by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPG Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TPG opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.75 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -496.97%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

