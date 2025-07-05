Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,980 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 30,250.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. Bio-Techne Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

