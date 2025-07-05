Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 376 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,257,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $294.57 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.53.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total transaction of $3,142,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,331.70. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,681 shares of company stock worth $23,951,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

