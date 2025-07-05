Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 62,194 Shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 1,678.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,194 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after buying an additional 1,942,341 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $9,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. GDS Holdings has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.70. GDS had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $375.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDS

About GDS

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.