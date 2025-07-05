Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners boosted its position in 1st Source by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in 1st Source by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 5,970.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

1st Source Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $65.74 on Friday. 1st Source Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

