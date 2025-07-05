Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $193.47 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price target on shares of Assurant and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

