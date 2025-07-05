Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,056 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

