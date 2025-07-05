Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 354 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. TD Securities started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.00.

EME opened at $546.64 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $550.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

