Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.13 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $100.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.
