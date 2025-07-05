Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.13 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $100.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.