Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in NIO by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. NIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Cfra Research upgraded NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

