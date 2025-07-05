Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $46,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.78.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $221.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

