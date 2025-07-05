Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 537 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.97 and a 200-day moving average of $254.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

