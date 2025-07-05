New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $8,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. The trade was a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,968,990. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $99.55 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

