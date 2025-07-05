New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of RLI worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in RLI by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of RLI opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. RLI had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.