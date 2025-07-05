New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,474,000 after buying an additional 82,143 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,981,000 after buying an additional 1,011,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,361,000 after buying an additional 78,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,743,000 after buying an additional 357,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:SKX opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

