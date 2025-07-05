New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 49.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

