New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Chemed by 54.5% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chemed by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,454,259.73. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $472.61 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $623.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.