New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Acuity worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $305.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Acuity’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,115.40. This trade represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

