New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.44 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,507,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,064,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,727,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,331 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,886,000 after purchasing an additional 72,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,232,000 after purchasing an additional 352,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

