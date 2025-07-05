New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,745,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after buying an additional 320,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,275,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,300,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after buying an additional 377,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $246.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY stock opened at $184.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $130.51 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.56.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

