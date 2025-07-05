New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Comerica by 19.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Comerica Stock Up 2.3%

Comerica stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.