New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $102,209,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

