New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,580 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 307,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

