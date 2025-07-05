New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $179.79 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $191.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

