New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.98 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IDACORP by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,133 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,692,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,379,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,742,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $115.99 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $91.77 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.