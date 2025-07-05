New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.36 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TopBuild by 22.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $347.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.22.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

