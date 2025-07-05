New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.45 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 36.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.0%

EGP stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.