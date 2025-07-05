New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Duolingo worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Duolingo by 323.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $395.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.28 and its 200 day moving average is $386.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $2,619,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 118,805 shares in the company, valued at $46,927,975. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,261,180. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.