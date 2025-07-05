New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Equitable by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 5,536.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,691 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Equitable by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,758,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,927,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $352,698.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,391.80. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 724,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,521,837.06. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,332 shares of company stock worth $5,993,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 79.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

