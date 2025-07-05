New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Hancock Whitney worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Stephens decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

