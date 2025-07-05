New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lithia Motors worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $91,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:LAD opened at $352.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.04 and a 12 month high of $405.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.22 and its 200 day moving average is $327.89.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,974.08. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

