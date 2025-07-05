New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 5.6%

NASDAQ ONB opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 18.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a $24.00 target price on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

