New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Agree Realty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 788,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,408 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Agree Realty by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays set a $77.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.45%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.