New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $178.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

