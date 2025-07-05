New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 91,931.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CACI International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.31.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $489.02 on Friday. CACI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.95.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

