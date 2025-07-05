New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,770 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,770 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,239,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 136,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

