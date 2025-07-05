New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of CFR stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.94 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 20.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.