New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 604 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN opened at $222.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.44 and its 200 day moving average is $205.66. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

