New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,964 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $132,161,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $67,471,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,908 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,886,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 668,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,678,000 after purchasing an additional 662,367 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research downgraded FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

