New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,212 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 255,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 81,691 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 124,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 66.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

