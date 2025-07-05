New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,481 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. TD Securities upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

