Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 369.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,994 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $69.05 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $308.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

