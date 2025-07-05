NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

NVDA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

