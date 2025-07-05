NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.9% in the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 270,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 797,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

